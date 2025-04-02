Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.75 Billion Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 659,560 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.10% of Amphenol worth $1,754,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Amphenol by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APH opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

APH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

