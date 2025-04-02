Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,483 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $1,088,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $183.56 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

