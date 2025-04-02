Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 159,839 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,293,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,839 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.31% of TransDigm Group worth $1,636,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,476,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 82.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,477.18.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total transaction of $25,344,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,337,899.18. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $165,646,468 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,395.22 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,344.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,330.16. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.