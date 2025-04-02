Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 195,828 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of GE Vernova worth $1,898,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in GE Vernova by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $315.55 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.00 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.74 and a 200-day moving average of $324.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $471.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.54.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

