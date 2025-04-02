GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Citigroup

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $51.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

NYSE GFL traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.17. 515,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,927. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $49.35.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,664,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,021 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in GFL Environmental by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,973,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751,618 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,411,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,713,000 after purchasing an additional 190,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,697,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,705,000 after acquiring an additional 217,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,203,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,702,000 after acquiring an additional 47,577 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

