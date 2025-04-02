Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GAINZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAINZ traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860. Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.44.

Get Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 4.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.