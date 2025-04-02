Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,900 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 251,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Glass House Brands Price Performance
Shares of GLASF stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,058. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.72. Glass House Brands has a 12 month low of C$4.53 and a 12 month high of C$10.50.
About Glass House Brands
