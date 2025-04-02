Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) Insider Purchases A$64,124.39 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2025

Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1Get Free Report) insider Dianmin Chen bought 328,843 shares of Global Lithium Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$64,124.39 ($40,329.80).

Global Lithium Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $62.82 million, a P/E ratio of -24,138.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.64.

About Global Lithium Resources

(Get Free Report)

Global Lithium Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of lithium resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Marble Bar Lithium project located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It also holds 100% interest in the exploration and future mining rights to lithium and lithium associated co-mineral rights in the Manna Lithium project located in the Goldfields, Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Lithium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Lithium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.