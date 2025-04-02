Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) Insider Purchases A$64,124.39 in Stock

Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1 – Get Free Report) insider Dianmin Chen bought 328,843 shares of Global Lithium Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$64,124.39 ($40,329.80).

The stock has a market cap of $62.82 million, a P/E ratio of -24,138.14 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.64.

Global Lithium Resources Limited engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of lithium resources in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Marble Bar Lithium project located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It also holds 100% interest in the exploration and future mining rights to lithium and lithium associated co-mineral rights in the Manna Lithium project located in the Goldfields, Western Australia.

