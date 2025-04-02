GlobalData (LON:DATA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 145.50 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.91), with a volume of 950794 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150 ($1.94).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on GlobalData from GBX 295 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

GlobalData Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58.

GlobalData (LON:DATA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 7.50 ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 12.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 EPS for the current year.

GlobalData Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

Insider Activity at GlobalData

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.52), for a total transaction of £3,900,000 ($5,042,016.81). 66.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc is a leading data, insights, and analytics platform for the world’s largest industries. Our mission is to help our clients decode the future, make better decisions, and reach more customers.

One Platform Model

GlobalData’s One Platform model is the foundation of our business and is the result of years of continuous investment, targeted acquisitions, and organic development.

