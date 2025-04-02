GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

GMO U.S. Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 211,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 235,055 shares.The stock last traded at $31.15 and had previously closed at $31.22.

GMO U.S. Quality ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.87.

About GMO U.S. Quality ETF

The GMO U.S. Quality ETF (QLTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on equities of high-quality US companies. The funds investments may include companies of any market capitalization. QLTY was launched on Nov 13, 2023 and is issued by GMO.

