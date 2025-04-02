Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

GLNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of Golar LNG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.10. 1,686,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.82. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $44.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is presently 208.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the fourth quarter worth about $2,652,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $1,185,000. Sagefield Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 9,169 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

