Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.55 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09). Approximately 1,298,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 516% from the average daily volume of 210,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

Goldplat Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.74 million, a P/E ratio of 700.00 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

