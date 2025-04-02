Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.33) and last traded at GBX 485 ($6.27), with a volume of 15061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485.10 ($6.27).

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £89.57 million, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 476.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 377.48.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 25.90 ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Good Energy Group PLC will post 45.8333333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.