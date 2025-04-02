Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 25.90 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Good Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.
Good Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:GOOD opened at GBX 484 ($6.26) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 377.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 234 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 490 ($6.33).
About Good Energy Group
We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.
