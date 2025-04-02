Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 25.90 ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Good Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

Good Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GOOD opened at GBX 484 ($6.26) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 476.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 377.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 234 ($3.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 490 ($6.33).

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy is a British renewable electricity company with a difference. For more than 20 years, our mission has been to power a cleaner, greener world. Today, that is what we are – an energy company for the future with a bold ambition to help one million homes and businesses to cut carbon from their energy and transport by 2025.

We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.

