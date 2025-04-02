Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 79.5% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,772,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

GBTC stock opened at $67.16 on Wednesday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $86.11. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.46.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

