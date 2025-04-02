Groupama Asset Managment Cuts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.09, for a total value of $3,800,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,173,226.38. The trade was a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.80.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $330.40 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $307.05 and a twelve month high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $352.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.33. The firm has a market cap of $157.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

