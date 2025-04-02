Groupama Asset Managment Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Groupama Asset Managment lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $17,775,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup set a $330.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $279.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.47. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

