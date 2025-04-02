Groupama Asset Managment Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 420.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $60.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

View Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.