Groupama Asset Managment Has $7.14 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in General Mills by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 363,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 123,473 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,907,000 after purchasing an additional 136,895 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 173,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 52.75%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.