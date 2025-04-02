Groupama Asset Managment Sells 78,602 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Groupama Asset Managment reduced its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 78,602 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Natera were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Natera by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Natera by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Natera by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,328.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.91 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $354,606.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,457,844.37. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $1,323,614.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,799.81. This represents a 4.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,922 shares of company stock valued at $50,619,104 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NTRA

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.