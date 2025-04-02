Groupama Asset Managment Takes $2.59 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 44.3% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 164.1% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Moody’s by 890.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 37,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,300.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total value of $133,087.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,314,236.28. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock worth $552,193. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $468.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $360.05 and a one year high of $531.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $485.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $479.86.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $504.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Moody’s from $543.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.00.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

