Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Announces Earnings Results

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.65 million during the quarter.

Grown Rogue International Trading Down 20.7 %

OTCMKTS GRUSF opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Grown Rogue International has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.63.

About Grown Rogue International

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services.

