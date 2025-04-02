Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,500 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.7 %

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. 55,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,601. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day moving average is $72.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $59.08 and a 52 week high of $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $822,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 30.1% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after acquiring an additional 19,683 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 130,579.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 121,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 121,439 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.