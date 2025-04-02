Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Insider Activity at Gryphon Digital Mining
In other news, Director Daniel George Tolhurst bought 96,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $37,761.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,406,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,524.47. This represents a 2.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Eric Gallie purchased 145,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,642.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,642.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Gryphon Digital Mining
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.10% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance
Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday.
About Gryphon Digital Mining
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
