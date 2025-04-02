Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 866,300 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Gryphon Digital Mining

In other news, Director Daniel George Tolhurst bought 96,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $37,761.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,406,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,524.47. This represents a 2.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Eric Gallie purchased 145,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,642.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,642.04. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Institutional Trading of Gryphon Digital Mining

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.10% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gryphon Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRYP traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. 296,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,465. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gryphon Digital Mining will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gryphon Digital Mining in a research report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GRYP

About Gryphon Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.