GSI Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,994 shares during the period. Cousins Properties accounts for approximately 3.2% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Cousins Properties worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,140,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,910,000 after buying an additional 458,387 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at about $584,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 31.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 72,201 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

CUZ stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 98.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.