HC Wainwright Has Negative Forecast for ZNTL Q1 Earnings

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 27th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZNTL. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 12.6 %

ZNTL stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.75. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

Insider Activity

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jan Skvarka acquired 60,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,227.72. This trade represents a 67.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingmar Bruns purchased 20,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,514.12. The trade was a 120.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $91,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,504,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 951,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 66,868 shares during the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

