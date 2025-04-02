HC Wainwright Has Pessimistic View of Gevo FY2028 Earnings

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2028 earnings estimates for Gevo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the energy company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gevo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gevo’s FY2029 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 510.04%.

GEVO opened at $1.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $3.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

