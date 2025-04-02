Head to Head Analysis: Unicharm (OTCMKTS:UNICY) versus Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY)

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Central Japan Railway shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Unicharm”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Japan Railway $11.85 billion 1.59 $2.66 billion $1.48 6.47 Unicharm $6.53 billion 1.77 $610.98 million $0.20 19.75

Central Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Unicharm. Central Japan Railway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Unicharm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Japan Railway 19.65% 10.08% 4.49% Unicharm 8.67% 10.24% 7.17%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Central Japan Railway and Unicharm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Central Japan Railway has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unicharm has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Central Japan Railway pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Unicharm pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Central Japan Railway pays out 4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unicharm pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Central Japan Railway beats Unicharm on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. The company also provides bus, logistics, travel agency, advertising, linen supply, track maintenance, construction and construction consulting, and contracted accounting and financial services; and manufactures and maintains railway rolling stock and machinery. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a department store; wholesale and retail sales business; sale of food and beverages; leasing and sale of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Unicharm

Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacturing and sale of wellness, feminine, baby and children, kirei, and pet care products in Japan and internationally. The company's baby and child care products, including disposable diapers and wipes under the Moony, MamyPoko, Oyasumiman, and Torepanman brands; feminine care products comprise napkins, tampons, panty liners, sanitary short, panty liners, and other feminine care products under the Sofy, Center-In, and Unicharm brand names; and wellness care products include napkin-type incontinence pads, pants-type diapers, tape-type diapers, pants-type specialized urine pads, and tape-type specialized urine pads under the Lifree and Charmnap brand. It also provides masks under the Unicharm brand; home care products, including cleaning sheets under the Wave brand name; cosmetic cotton and wet wipes under the Silcot brand; and paper towels under the Cook Up brand name. In addition, the company offers pet care products that include pet foods, excrement cleanup sheets, system toilets, and disposable diapers under the Grand Deli, Best Balance, Physicalife Dog, Silver Plate, Aiken Genki, Manner Wear, Deo Sheet, Silver Spoon, AllWell, Physicalife Cat, Deo Toilet, Deo Sand, Deo Clean, and Neko Genki brands; and deodorizing beads. Further, it is involved in the manufacture and sale of industrial materials related products, etc., as well as food-packaging materials. Unicharm Corporation was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

