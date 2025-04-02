Head-To-Head Contrast: Alpha Cognition (ACOG) & Its Peers

Alpha Cognition (NASDAQ:ACOG – Get Free Report) is one of 300 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Alpha Cognition to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Cognition and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Cognition N/A -$13.77 million -1.89 Alpha Cognition Competitors $574.62 million -$70.96 million 0.12

Alpha Cognition’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Cognition. Alpha Cognition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

50.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Alpha Cognition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alpha Cognition and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Cognition N/A N/A -344.17% Alpha Cognition Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alpha Cognition and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Cognition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alpha Cognition Competitors 1926 5386 13952 296 2.59

Alpha Cognition presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 312.37%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 116.76%. Given Alpha Cognition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpha Cognition is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Cognition has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Cognition’s peers have a beta of -3.86, meaning that their average stock price is 486% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Cognition beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpha Cognition

Alpha Cognition, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for underserved neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Dementia and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

