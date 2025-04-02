Head to Head Review: monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI)

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) and Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of monday.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Banzai International shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of monday.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Banzai International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares monday.com and Banzai International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio monday.com $972.00 million 13.70 $32.37 million $0.60 436.97 Banzai International $4.31 million 1.52 -$14.41 million N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

monday.com has higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International.

monday.com has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for monday.com and Banzai International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score monday.com 0 3 21 0 2.88 Banzai International 0 0 1 0 3.00

monday.com currently has a consensus price target of $352.64, indicating a potential upside of 34.50%. Banzai International has a consensus price target of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 11,161.26%. Given Banzai International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than monday.com.

Profitability

This table compares monday.com and Banzai International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets monday.com 3.33% 6.22% 3.82% Banzai International -544.83% N/A -315.92%

Summary

monday.com beats Banzai International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools. Its products include monday work management that manages workflows, projects, and portfolios for team collaboration and productivity; monday sales CRM, whcih tracks and manages various sales cycle; monday dev that builds agile product and software development workflows; WorkCanvas, a digital whiteboard; and WorkForms, which allows users to create personalized forms or surveys and gain organizational insights. It serves organizations, educational or government institution, and distinct business unit of an organization. The company was formerly known as DaPulse Labs Ltd. and changed its name to monday.com Ltd. in December 2017. monday.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

