Head to Head Survey: BitFuFu (FUFU) & The Competition

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BitFuFu to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BitFuFu and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BitFuFu 0 0 1 0 3.00 BitFuFu Competitors 499 1926 3077 118 2.50

BitFuFu currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.17%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 33.44%. Given BitFuFu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BitFuFu is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

BitFuFu has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BitFuFu’s rivals have a beta of 5.25, meaning that their average stock price is 425% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.3% of BitFuFu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BitFuFu and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BitFuFu $463.33 million $10.49 million 13.06 BitFuFu Competitors $3.31 billion $453.49 million 6.51

BitFuFu’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BitFuFu. BitFuFu is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BitFuFu and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BitFuFu 8.17% 40.15% 13.55% BitFuFu Competitors -95.01% -19.90% -3.72%

Summary

BitFuFu beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About BitFuFu

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

