Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 15,399 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 109.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,399 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Amundi lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,716,000 after acquiring an additional 87,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,888,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,835,000 after purchasing an additional 872,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $190,999,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,748,000 after buying an additional 82,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 762,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after buying an additional 104,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $65.94 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

