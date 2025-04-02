Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 133,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.47. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $44.63 and a 12-month high of $62.11.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

