Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Shares in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 201,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 2.3 %

United Microelectronics stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. United Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

