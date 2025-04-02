Headlands Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 875.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,692 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of JetBlue Airways worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

Insider Transactions at JetBlue Airways

In other news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This trade represents a 26.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nik Mittal acquired 100,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,960.02. This trade represents a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.