Headlands Technologies LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,349 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 369.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $101,422.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,785,024.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $84,336.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,039.68. This trade represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAVA opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.09 and a beta of 3.58. CAVA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.22 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.42.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million. Research analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

