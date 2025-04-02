Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 2,307 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,163,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

V opened at $346.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $344.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The company has a market cap of $644.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

