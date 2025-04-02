Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 112,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Headlands Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of RealReal at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,447,000 after acquiring an additional 33,927 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in RealReal by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 100,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 47,450 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter worth about $11,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $619.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.00. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO John E. Koryl sold 396,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total transaction of $3,810,153.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $127,670.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 556,557 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,243.30. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,592,306 over the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

