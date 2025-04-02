Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 11,241 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Headlands Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,712 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 930.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shell from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.10.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock opened at $73.08 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.97%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.