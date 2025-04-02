Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 202,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,755,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.66 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 0.54%. Research analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

