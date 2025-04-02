Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HFRO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 235,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund ( NYSE:HFRO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

(Get Free Report)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.