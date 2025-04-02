Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HFRO stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.14. 235,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,606. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $6.92.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.
