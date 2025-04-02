HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,268 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,961 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,337,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,390,000 after buying an additional 8,898,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,062,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,974,000 after acquiring an additional 310,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,619,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after acquiring an additional 358,806 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $103,678,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,313,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after purchasing an additional 167,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOFI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $867,420.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,280,691.52. This represents a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,185 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $141,724.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,329.18. The trade was a 5.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.