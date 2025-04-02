HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $706,000 Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,663,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,732,000 after acquiring an additional 226,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,691,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,847,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,593,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,880,000 after buying an additional 92,525 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,076,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,094,000 after buying an additional 72,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,252,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,237,000 after buying an additional 36,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.23 and a 12 month high of $66.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.55.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

