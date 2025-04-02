HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,037 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,213 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,037 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.04.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $44.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

