Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 25,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 15,174 shares.The stock last traded at $239.75 and had previously closed at $237.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIFS

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Maren Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Maren Capital LLC now owns 167,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 40.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.