HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Update

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance
HMNKF stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. HMS Networks AB has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.
HMS Networks AB (publ) Company Profile
