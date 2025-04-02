HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF) Short Interest Update

HMS Networks AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the February 28th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Price Performance

HMNKF stock opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.47. HMS Networks AB has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00.

HMS Networks AB (publ) Company Profile

HMS Networks AB (publ) engages in the provision of products that enable industrial equipment to communicate and share information worldwide. The company offers Anybus Embedded that offers multi-network connectivity with a single development project; Anybus Gateways, a gateway for connecting devices, machines, systems, or networks; Anybus Wireless that allows to connect machines and devices over Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, cellular networks, and industrial Ethernet; and Anybus Diagnostics, which offers tools and services to monitor, analyze, and troubleshoot industrial networks.

