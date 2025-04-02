Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) Stock Price Down 14.2% – Should You Sell?

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTC:HKHGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 14.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Hongkong Land Stock Down 14.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Hongkong Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hongkong Land’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Hongkong Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.71%.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail assets primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

