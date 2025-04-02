Hotel Stocks To Research – April 2nd

Booking, Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, Keurig Dr Pepper, and Carnival Co. & are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of companies that own, operate, or manage hotels and related hospitality properties. Investing in these stocks provides exposure to the hospitality and travel industries, where the financial performance can be influenced by factors such as tourism demand, economic health, and global events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $8.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4,694.56. 77,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,508. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,772.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4,750.56. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,337.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Marriott International (MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $3.03 on Wednesday, hitting $241.27. 591,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,921. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.02. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

NYSE HLT traded up $2.70 on Wednesday, reaching $229.98. The company had a trading volume of 615,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.30. Hilton Worldwide has a 12 month low of $193.86 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,823,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,627,355. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KDP

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Shares of CCL traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. 6,426,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,035,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Further Reading