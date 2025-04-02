Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 724 ($9.36) and last traded at GBX 725 ($9.37), with a volume of 720739 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 738.50 ($9.55).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 680 ($8.79) to GBX 849 ($10.98) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 968.80 ($12.52).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HWDN

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 784.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 823.36.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 45.60 ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Howden Joinery Group had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 10.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Howden Joinery Group Plc will post 52.8073286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howden Joinery Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.30 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $4.90. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Tim Lodge purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.98) per share, for a total transaction of £57,900 ($74,854.56). Also, insider Andrew Livingston acquired 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.70) per share, for a total transaction of £132,802.50 ($171,690.37). Insiders have acquired a total of 25,266 shares of company stock worth $19,116,291 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Howden Joinery Group

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc is the parent company of Howdens.

Howdens sells kitchens and joinery products to trade customers, primarily small local builders, through a network of over 850 UK depots. The business also operates over 70 depots across France, the Republic of Ireland, and Belgium.

Howdens only sells to the trade – they have the expertise to ensure that our products are fitted to the highest possible standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.