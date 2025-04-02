HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,807 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $12,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,068,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 726,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,853 shares of company stock worth $15,453,396 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.58.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $582.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,470.73, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $699.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.33. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

